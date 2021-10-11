This lake home with new driveway just installed from home to dock, new in 2007 there was a 1900 sq. ft. 2 story addition plus a Sunroom and septic system. All was completely remodeled in 2019 with 2 new heat pumps, new hardwood floors thru-out, all bathrooms, both kitchen and kitchenette with new high end appliances new interior and exterior doors w/ screens and storm doors. Also new high end security system, decking and 12x12 sunroom all freshly painted with extra insulation in attic and crawl space. This very private 1.74 acre lot with great wide water views has an easy walk to the dock or you can drive to the dock. In 2020 a multi level decking with stainless steel cable railings. Enjoy the sunset and lake views from this great home
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $615,500
-
- Updated
