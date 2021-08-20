Waterfront Cape Style Contemporary on Smith Mt Lake. Full Length Covered Porch and Sundeck. Double Car Garage, Stationary dock w/cabana & floater on deep water channel with Long Lake Views. Unique Rock Grottoe on the lake. Very Private Setting with beautiful White Oak Trees, Entry Level has New Flooring and Upper level has new carpet. Roof Replaced around 2013, Heatpumps replaced in 2019 and 2021. Great Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counters, Double Walk in Pantries and Laundry Room, Entry Level Master Suite, Lower Level Family room with Entertainment Bar/Refrigerator plus bath. Minutes to Shopping and Dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $639,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and zero available ICU beds.
Properties around Smith Mountain Lake will have the option to apply for no-wakesurfing zones starting next year.
- Updated
The Virginia Department of Health recorded more cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday — 2,361 — than it had since Valentine’s Day.
- Updated
Photos of Franklin County elementary and secondary students as they begin the 2021-22 school year Wednesday.
- Updated
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Blackwater Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell recently hosted a town hall meeting.
- Updated
Lemonade, domestic short hair
New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015…
- Updated
Aila Boyd has been named editor of The Franklin News-Post and Laker magazine.
Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'
- Updated
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.