Conveniently Located, Gorgeous New Construction on Gills Creek! 2 Story-Custom Home with Beautiful Modern Farmhouse Finishes on Private 5 acres. Less than 10 minutes to Westlake & Gills Creek Marina! Entry Level offers Spacious Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Large Island & Pantry, Family Room with Stone Fireplace flanked by a pair of Full-View Doors, Laundry with Beautiful Tile, and Half Bath. Upper Level offers Master Suite, Bed 2 & Bed 3, and Full Hall Bath - all bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and baths have stunning tile! Covered Front Porch Entry, 2-Car Attached Garage (24'x24'), Large Rear Deck overlooking path to water - Great for Entertaining! Easy walk to water to put your kayaks in!!
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $650,000
-
- Updated
There has been an ongoing disagreement over zoning matters.
For the past 20 years, Vicki Gardner has been not just an icon of Smith Mountain Lake, but THE icon. She has worked diligently to showcase what is great about the community and is likely due some credit to its massive growth during that time.
ROCKY MOUNT — Housing emerged as a top election issue in Franklin County and Rocky Mount at candidate ask-and-answer events Thursday and Monday.
Final preparations are underway at each of the eight homes in this year’s Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour set for this weekend. Homeowners and volunteers have spent the past few weeks getting each of the homes ready for the estimated thousands of visitors expected to walk through the homes.
