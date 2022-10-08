 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $650,000

Conveniently Located, Gorgeous New Construction on Gills Creek! 2 Story-Custom Home with Beautiful Modern Farmhouse Finishes on Private 5 acres. Less than 10 minutes to Westlake & Gills Creek Marina! Entry Level offers Spacious Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Large Island & Pantry, Family Room with Stone Fireplace flanked by a pair of Full-View Doors, Laundry with Beautiful Tile, and Half Bath. Upper Level offers Master Suite, Bed 2 & Bed 3, and Full Hall Bath - all bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and baths have stunning tile! Covered Front Porch Entry, 2-Car Attached Garage (24'x24'), Large Rear Deck overlooking path to water - Great for Entertaining! Easy walk to water to put your kayaks in!!

