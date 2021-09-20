This lake home with new driveway just installed from home to dock, new in 2007 there was a 1900 sq. ft. 2 story addition plus a Sunroom and septic system. All was completely remodeled in 2019 with 2 new heat pumps, new hardwood floors thru-out, all light fixtures, levinton switches and plugs, all bathrooms, both kitchen and kitchenette with new high end appliances new interior and exterior doors w/ screens and storm doors. Also new high end security system, decking and 12x12 sunroom all freshly painted with extra insulation in attic and crawl space. This very private 1.74 acre lot with great wide water views has an easy walk to the dock or you can drive to the dock. In 2020 a multi level decking with stainless steel cable railings. Enjoy the sunset and lake views from this great home.
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
- Updated
Charges in Martinsville come after sentencing in Halifax.
- Updated
The school board had earlier decided to have a much less restrictive exemption plan.
Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and…
Welcome to this sweet and cozy updated home conveniently located to shopping and restaurants! Home has lots of updates including new roof 2021…
Renewable energy company Energix US has scrapped plans to build a solar farm in Westlake, the company told the county this month.
- Updated
Several local residents were in attendance at Monday evening’s Rocky Mount Town Council meeting to ask for assistance curbing the high level o…
The Family Dollar store at 7255 Booker T. Washington Highway in Wirtz is scheduled to reopen Sept. 16.
- Updated
An outdoor homecoming celebration will be this Sunday at Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount to celebrate the church’s founding in 1960. Sp…
- Updated
RIDGEWAY - Magna Vista’s non-league contest against former Piedmont District rival Franklin County started out great for the Warriors before i…