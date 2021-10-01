 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $659,900

3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $659,900

3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $659,900

Enjoy this unique property w/ 1.80 acres & 569.65'of waterfront which include 2 lakefront parcels view beautiful view of Smith Mountain. House was built by Southern Heritage w/ 1734 sq feet finished on the main level & 1734 sq. feet unfinished walkout lower level with roughed-in 3rd bath. New roof and new siding in approx. 2012. Tract 1 has the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home and 396.50' of waterfront and Tract 2 has an mobile home and dock on it w/173.15' of waterfront & 30' right of way which is a separate building lot. Living Room w/ gas fireplace, Master Bath has double vanities & jetted tub, High Speed Internet w/ Shentel available. Septic tank pumped out May 2021. Washer & Dryer is approx 2 years old. Convenient location & only 10 minutes to Westlake!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HOMECOMING HONORS
Latest Headlines

HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics