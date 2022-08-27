Conveniently Located, Gorgeous New Construction on Gills Creek! 2 Story-Custom Home with Beautiful Modern Farmhouse Finishes on Private 5 acres. Less than 10 minutes to Westlake & Gills Creek Marina! Entry Level offers Spacious Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Large Island & Pantry, Family Room with Stone Fireplace flanked by a pair of Full-View Doors, Laundry with Beautiful Tile, and Half Bath. Upper Level offers Master Suite, Bed 2 & Bed 3, and Full Hall Bath - all bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and baths have stunning tile! Covered Front Porch Entry, 2-Car Attached Garage (24'x24'), Large Rear Deck overlooking path to water - Great for Entertaining! Easy walk to water to put your kayaks in!!
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business.
Two popular community yard sales are coming together this weekend. Resurrection Catholic Church’s Joyous Junque and Trinity Ecumenical Parish’…
JOE BARATY PHOTO
Members of a tight-knit Smith Mountain Lake neighborhood may have driven away newcomers over private road maintenance concerns.
A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team opened its 2022 season at home Monday with a 2-0 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School D…
BASSETT—Franklin County opens its 2022 football campaign against one of the seven opponents the Eagles face this season that advanced to post-…
A recently-approved resort project in Franklin County’s Union Hall District hopes to breathe new life into Penn Hall Manor.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson, who was off duty at the time of the riots at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of six crimes.