Don't miss this beautiful new construction on over an acre conveniently located to Rocky Mount, Smith Mountain Lake, and Roanoke. The home features gorgeous mountain views, 3 car garage, unfinished basement (rough in for 4th bathroom), wine & coffee bar, Office or MIL suite, and a finished suite over the garage. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Taxes and square footage estimated, and all information should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $699,950
