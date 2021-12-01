Quietly situated in the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and just outside of the historic town of Bassett, VA, lies Turtle Rock Trail, named for the large rock outcropping by the Native American tribe of the area. Turtle Rock is truly a special place of beauty. Within the 94 acres of privacy are mature woods, several acres of meadows, miles of trails, and three meandering streams. This property is nothing short of a private state park! The approx. 7000 sq ft home was built by Doug Love, the area's premier home builder for many years. The home has received numerous updates by the current owners. Just up the hill and hidden from the home sits a 1600 sq ft shop building with two large bays and a 500 sq ft guest apartment with full bath and kitchen. Please ask to see fact sheet!
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $1,449,000
