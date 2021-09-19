Beautifully situated stately home on almost 3 acres conveniently located 20 mins to Rocky Mount or Martinsville. This spacious home comes with SO much room to accommodate any family gatherings or parties you can plan. With 4 beds including the oversized Master, 3 baths, updated open kitchen, formal dining, living room and family room with a massive fireplace, this home has it all and that doesn't even include the over 1800 ft of unfinished room for storage or flex space w/an additional fireplace to enjoy! Outside you will find an oversized 3 car garage and multiple outbuildings for all those recreation toys and garden tools. This park like setting is prime real estate to enjoy wildlife, have chickens or whatever your heart desires. This home has all the boxes checked for you, you'll see!
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $295,500
