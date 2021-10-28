Privacy is the key to this gem! Perfect for an investor or renovator who wants a great deal for a property that offers privacy. Easy access to Roanoke, gas station and grocery store with the seclusion of country living. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $82,000
