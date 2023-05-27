Enjoy country living at its finest with this gorgeous custom built, one owner ranch home with tons of special details. The property is situated on 12+ acres with a small stream in a very private setting. Enjoy sitting on the back porch & looking at great mountain views & beautiful sunsets. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large master suite on the entry level with heated bathroom floor, jetted tub, large tile shower and walk in closet. There is custom woodwork throughout the home all white oak including cabinets, doors & Coffered ceilings in the living room. Large stone masonry fireplace in living room & family room. The home is equipped with a whole house generator. Large 72 X 24 Detached garage with 14 ft ceiling & 13 ft garage door perfect for your RV.
4 Bedroom Home in Bent Mountain - $775,000
