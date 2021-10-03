4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $399,900

11.19 acres with rustic mountain style home. Awesome features including: California redwood walls, wood peg flooring, beams in every room, crab orchard valley stone flooring in kitchen, 2 separate staircases to upper level. Entry level master suite with built in dresser drawers, bath with ceramic flooring, eat-in kitchen, large dining room, laundry, cottage room with stone fireplace and massive family room with stone fireplace with flue/wood stove. Screened porch and deck. Separate staircase to upper level office/nursery and massive master bedroom suite with masonry fireplace, jetted tub, ceramic tiled bath, double sink vanity, huge closets. Second staircase leads to 2 bedrooms (one bedroom with balcony) and hall bath with ceramic flooring and ceramic surround. Zoned HVAC.