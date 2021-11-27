 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $499,000

*New Construction* 4BD/3BA Modern Farmhouse in Upscale Boones Mill Subdivision! Large 0.96AC Lot at cul-de-sac with Beautiful Cahas Mountain Views, Convenient to Roanoke & Rocky Mount. Take in the view from the rocking chair Front Porch! Entry Foyer leads to Great Room with Tray Ceiling, Open to Kitchen & Dining Area. Spacious Master with Large En Suite and Walk-In Closet, easy access to Laundry Room. Jack & Jill Bath for Bed2 & Bed3. Mud Room off Garage to complete the Main Level. Lower Level to include: Large Family Room with Lots of Natural Light, Bed4/Bonus Room with Full Bath, Lots of Storage, and Utility Space. More information on Finishes & Elevations available. *Seller is offering Custom Closets and a Heated Floor in the Master Bathroom with a timely full price offer*

