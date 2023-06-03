NEW Home in Desired, Upscale Subdivision - Great Location, Beautiful Mountain Views! Main Level Living, Lots of Natural Light; Entry Foyer leads to Great Room - High Ceilings & G/L Fireplace, Open to Dining Area & Well-Appointed Kitchen; Large Island for Entertaining. Private Office with Beautiful Views & Lots of Windows. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Primary Bedroom offers Huge Walk-In Closet and En-Suite. Bonus Room on Upper (Bed 4 with Private Bathroom & Large WIC) Flex Space. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Additional Covered Porch off G/R: Nice Entertaining & Grilling Area!! Oversized Garage w/ separate Lawn Mower Bay. Paved Drive, Large Lot. {Furnishings Negotiable}
4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $599,900
