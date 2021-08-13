Beautiful Custom 4Bed/3.1Bath Brick Home on 12.44 acres, Gorgeous Mountain & Sunrise View! Large Stocked Pond: Bring Your Fishing Pole! Open Floor Plan, Enjoy Main Level Living, Solid Oak Flooring & Trim throughout, Ceramic Tile in Baths. Kitchen Opens to both Breakfast Nook & Formal Dining Rm. Spacious Master Suite offers Jacuzzi Tub, Shower, Dbl Sinks, Walk-In Closet. Main Level Private Office, High-speed Internet. (3)Beds on Upper Level/2 with Private Baths. Large Den on Upper Level makes for Nice Den and/or Fitness Area. Fenced Acreage, 40x60 Barn w/Concrete Pad & Electric. Enjoy the Rocking Chair Front & Rear Porches! {Listing Agent related to Seller.}
4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $649,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…
- Updated
Friday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported approximately 13 new COVID cases in Franklin County.
- Updated
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
- Updated
A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large d…
- Updated
A new TikTok trend has people freezing honey — and it’s leaving some experts concerned.
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now…
- Updated
Franklin County prepares for today's first day of school by loading a pair of buses with school supplies that will be given to needy county el…
- Updated
Lil Lady, domestic short hair
- Updated
Fork Mountain Quilting will open a specialty quilt shop in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Fork Mountain Quilting will offer supplies, materials, and…