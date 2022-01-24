 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $204,900

  Updated
Come see this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 home in the heart of Callaway! This open concept kitchen and living room leads right into the master bedroom all on one level. The upper level offers spacious bedrooms and another bathroom. With over an acre of land, this home offers privacy and seclusion but is still close to the areas amenitites!

