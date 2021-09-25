4 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $765,000

A Home Seeking a Family; Our Forever Family Had a Job Relocation. This Home Shows Even Better in Person. Perfectly Situated just Behind Your Pasture. Private, Relaxing, & Peaceful WITH Internet & Cell Phone Service just 20 Min to Roanoke, Hardy, or Rocky Mount. Home Features a 40K Generator!! Approximately 12 Acres Cleared; Fields are Fenced and Cross Fenced. A Spot for an In-ground Pool. The Kitchen Features Top of The Line Thermador Convection Ovens & Cooktop; Hardwood Floors; Lots of Warm & Inviting Wood Throughout; A Custom Dinning Table; Cabinets (with Pull Out Drawers) Galore! Master Bedroom Features Walk-In Shower & HUGE Closets. Lower Level Room Can be Used as Lower Level Master Bedroom Suite, In-Law Suite or Gym (Does not have a Window). 4 Bay Oversized Garage has a Half Bath &