4 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $780,000

Imagine Owning Over 40 Acres of Land w/Gorgeous Mountain Views. This Beautiful Custom Ranch is Perfectly Situated just Behind Your Pasture. Just 20 Min to Roanoke, Hardy, or Rocky Mount. Home Features a 40K Generator!! You will never be without power for more than 3 seconds! Approximately 12 Acres Cleared; Fields are Fenced and Cross Fenced. A Spot for an In-ground Pool. The Kitchen Features Top of The Line Thermador Appliances; Hardwood Floors; A Custom Dinning Table; Cabinets Galore! Lower Level Room Can be Used as Lower Level Master Bedroom Suite, In-Law Suite or Gym (Does not have a Window). 4 Bay Oversized Garage has a Half Bath & Commercial Dog Wash. Outside Check Out the Bold Stream; Trails: Single Horse Stable. I Implore You to Find Something this Property Does Not Have to Offer!