Escape to the tranquil countryside on this private property behind a picturesque pasture. This property features approximately 42 acres of cleared and wooded land, fenced and cross-fenced fields, a single horse stable, and bold streams to explore. Relax and unwind in the large fenced garden or explore nearby trails where wildlife is plentiful. With a 40K generator and high-speed internet and cell phone service, you won't have to sacrifice modern amenities for country living. The kitchen boasts top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, custom cabinetry, and a dining area perfect for hosting. The master suite includes a walk-in shower and very large closets, while the lower level room can serve as a master suite or gym. The 4-bay oversized garage with a half bath and dog wash offers plenty of space for your hobbies and furry friends. Only 20 minutes from Roanoke, Hardy, or Rocky Mount, this is the perfect place to embrace the country lifestyle. Schedule a tour today!