 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $219,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $219,900

Welcome to 115 Homestead Trail in Collinsville! This two story tutor offers a wooded view in an amazing neighborhood and space for any size family! The basement is partially finished with a family room and half bath, as well as an unfinished section for storage and lawn equipment. The paint colors are mostly neutral and the fireplaces will be perfect this winter! Also, did you see that covered front porch?! Tour this home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics