Have you been looking for a perfectly laid out, updated home? This home offers a balcony off the master suite, a beautiful wooded view and spacious rooms throughout. The main level features the entertaining area as well as the fourth bedroom/office space. The basement is partially finished and includes a built-in garage area. The oversized back deck walks off from the kitchen and family room. The interior is completely new and boasts of so many upgrades, particularly the granite countertops and tile work in the baths. Take advantage of this one while it lasts! *A barn door and wardrobe will be added downstairs. Square footage estimated.*
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $279,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethleh…
Students at Franklin County High School will soon have the opportunity to enroll in a brand new course. The Franklin County School Board voted…
Thomas "T.J." Robertson argues that the charge is unconstitutionally vague and should be struck before an April 4 trial.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spread some joy to 37 area families and 121 children on Tuesday. Volunteers and officers came together at…
The Franklin County Planning Commission agreed to vote next month on a long gestating proposal by Blue Ridge Towers to construct a communicati…
At Franklin County High School, big kids and little kids learn from one another. This was evidenced recently when Jessica Leftwich’s Teens-N-T…
The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.
“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”
Franklin County’s youth wrestling program staged the annual Christmas Clash Saturday at Samuel M Hawkins-Central Gymnasium and the team had se…
Are you ready to own a piece of history? Maple Lane Farm is ready to welcome your family, to make many new memories, as the current family has…