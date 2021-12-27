 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $279,900

  • Updated
Have you been looking for a perfectly laid out, updated home? This home offers a balcony off the master suite, a beautiful wooded view and spacious rooms throughout. The main level features the entertaining area as well as the fourth bedroom/office space. The basement is partially finished and includes a built-in garage area. The oversized back deck walks off from the kitchen and family room. The interior is completely new and boasts of so many upgrades, particularly the granite countertops and tile work in the baths. Take advantage of this one while it lasts! *A barn door and wardrobe will be added downstairs. Square footage estimated.*

