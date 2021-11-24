Welcome to 91 Berkley Place, a diamond resting in the cul-de-sac of one of Collinsville's most beautiful, residential streets! Custom-built by Bennett-Nichols Construction, this contemporary home is full of features and updates! Spectacular design, featuring vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan, an enormous master suite on main, massive screened porch, deck - and a pool! Very well-maintained and with many updates and work done by the Seller. Ask for a detailed fact sheet! Heat pumps, pool pump, gutters, downspouts, gutter guards, several appliances - and more - all added in the last 10 years. Extensive work has also been done by the Seller to the exterior of the home, including grading and clearing the rear grounds and adding a fence for pets! Come see this beauty while you can!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $305,000
