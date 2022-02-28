4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $339,000

What excites you? Is it a beautiful Cape Cod tucked away at the end of a Cul De Sac, with gorgeous low maintenace landscaping? How about a paved driveway with an attached 2 car carport with a separate gravel drive for additional parking? Maybe a warm welcoming front porch with a side yard sitting area and a stone fire pit in the back yard, all great for entertaining? What about 3 levels of living space with a mother-in-law suite on a different level than the master bedroom? Do you love Hardwood, tile and laminate floors everywhere but the bedrooms? Could it be an open concept floor plan with optimal storage? What about a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island complete with a range top &prep sink? Freshly renovated bathrooms with stylish new accents? How about being conveniently located to local shopping, dining, medical facilities, parks, reservoirs and local attractions such as the Martinsville Racetrack? Is being conveniently located to the Danville, Eden and Greensboro areas important as well? If these things excite you, then WELCOME HOME! This beautiful home offers all of this plus more, including a one-year home warranty!