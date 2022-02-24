 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $52,900

  • Updated
Great neighborhood. Large, level lot. Home in need of TLC but could be a doll house. 2nd floor bedrooms do not have closets. Home has replacement windows, refurbished bath in last few years. No heat/ac on 2nd floor. Storage building does not convey. Sold as is

