17+ Acres of Paradise that is waiting for you, and your Herd! This is truly a one-of-a-kind property that is completely fenced, with the Farm House setting at the edge of the property, feeling like its miles away from the rest of the world. This Home has been completely remodeled over the last 10 years, that was done with a lot of love & hard work. Complete List of Upgrades available. Property offers TWO barns for Horses or Storage, along with several other Structures that are perfect for any Hobby. With Plenty of room for a Garden, and Live Stock, you could truly live off the land, so don't miss your opportunity to call this place Home! Spring-Fed Pond, so there is always Water Near by!