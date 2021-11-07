 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $419,900

55.85 acres w/beautiful mountain views, 2 story farmhouse w/upper level porch. Frontage on Runnett Bag Creek which is a great trout stream, lots of wildlife, & more streams. Entry level features kitchen w/dining area, dining room, family room w/masonry fireplace, den w/masonry fireplace, bedroom/den/office. Upper level features 3 large bedrooms & bath. Two sets of stairs leading to upper level. 8x30 covered front porch, w/8x23 upper front porch. Beamed ceilings. Updates include wring, windows, & much, much more! Also 23x38 chicken house/storage building. Huge 45x247 pole barn (formerly a chicken house) w/concrete floor & office area. This is a very special property & perfect for the animal lover (cattle, horses, llamas, chickens)

