4 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $475,000

Country living at it's finest! Welcome to your 39 acre farm featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom log home with entry level master en suite! You'll enjoy the sound of rain on the metal roof as well as the large front porch for sitting! This beautiful property boasts a stream, fenced pasture, barn, and chicken coop! The barn has an upstairs loft and wood burning heat. A large working kitchen with corian counter tops and lots of counter work area is a great feature. Garage has a storage room to be entered from the back of the garage that could be finished as an office, currently used for storage. New water heater within last year, stone columns and front porch bottom stoned within the last year. Lots of plantings in the spring and summer, garden area and fire pit.