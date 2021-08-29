St. Johns-In-The-Mountains is a beautiful country estate of solid rock construction. Built in 1915, originally a mission school it has been renovated and remodeled into a beautiful family home. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths sitting on 21.46 acres this property is well suited for a B&B. The kitchen/gathering room is large and inviting with the additional ambiance of a wood stove and rock chimney.This area also has a back staircase to the second floor. 10' ceilings throughout and warm pine flooring. Updates are double pane windows, new metal roof and gutter system in 2020/21, A new stone porch off of the office and new stone front porch both with wonderful wrought iron railings. .A new custom front door that opens to the large foyer and stairway to the second floor. Crown molding and fresh paint through most of the home,.New HVAC System in 2019.New water treatment system in 2019.
4 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $499,000
-
- Updated
- Updated
