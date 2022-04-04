4 Bedroom Home in Floyd - $189,950

IT'S YOUR OWN SLICE OF FLOYD COUNTY COUNTRYSIDE! NEW ON THE MARKET IS THIS VERY LARGE 4 BEDROOM MANUFACTURED HOME SITTING ON 3.23 ACRES! YOU CAN SEE FOR MILES, AND LOTS OF SQUARE FOOTAGE IN THIS HOME WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. GIGANTIC COVERED BACK PORCH IS GREAT FOR RELAXING AS YOU LOUNGE AND LISTEN TO, WELL...NOTHING! YOU'RE LIVING IN THE COUNTRY! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH BUILT IN BATH. ALL BATHS HAVE SKYLIGHTS. GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. NEW HEAT PUMP 2017, NEW ROOF AND SKYLIGHTS 2020, NEW WATER HEATER 2021. LIFE IS SO MUCH SIMPLER IN FLOYD COUNTY. COME FIND OUT FOR YOURSELF