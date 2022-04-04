 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Floyd - $189,950

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Floyd - $189,950

IT'S YOUR OWN SLICE OF FLOYD COUNTY COUNTRYSIDE! NEW ON THE MARKET IS THIS VERY LARGE 4 BEDROOM MANUFACTURED HOME SITTING ON 3.23 ACRES! YOU CAN SEE FOR MILES, AND LOTS OF SQUARE FOOTAGE IN THIS HOME WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. GIGANTIC COVERED BACK PORCH IS GREAT FOR RELAXING AS YOU LOUNGE AND LISTEN TO, WELL...NOTHING! YOU'RE LIVING IN THE COUNTRY! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH BUILT IN BATH. ALL BATHS HAVE SKYLIGHTS. GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. NEW HEAT PUMP 2017, NEW ROOF AND SKYLIGHTS 2020, NEW WATER HEATER 2021. LIFE IS SO MUCH SIMPLER IN FLOYD COUNTY. COME FIND OUT FOR YOURSELF

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular