4 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $280,000

  Updated
Extensively remodeled brick home with updated kitchen granite counter tops and appliances, updated baths, new flooring and refinished hardwood floors. Good location convenient to Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake. Second drive leads to large detached garage with metal roof, 2 new garage doors and covered area in back for additional storage. Covered back deck with patio below offers privacy. Well landscaped and excellent location. Year built, taxes, and sq. footage based on county records.

