Well Maintained 4Bed/3Bath Country Home nestled on 4.21 acre Private Setting, PLUS 30x60 Detached Garage w/Lift: Mechanic's Dream! Enjoy Main Level Living in this Lovely Home, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Plenty Dining & Entertaining space, Open Kitchen w/Island Bar, Granite CT. Spacious Master Suite w/Custom Tile in Bath & WIC. Bed4 & 3rd Bath on Lower, Family Rm & Easy Finish-able space for Kitchenette: Great In-Law Quarters! Lots of Storage, Great Yard, Wildlife Galore! Huge Covered Front Porch, Rear Deck w/Firepit for Enjoying the Outdoors. Convenient to All Amenities in Rocky Mount & Westlake!
4 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $475,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Lemonade, domestic short hair
- Updated
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded more cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday — 2,361 — than it had since Valentine’s Day.
Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.
- Updated
Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway e…
Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now…
- Updated
Franklin County prepares for today's first day of school by loading a pair of buses with school supplies that will be given to needy county el…
- Updated
The pageant was held Saturday and the following winners were named:
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…