4 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $475,000

Well Maintained 4Bed/3Bath Country Home nestled on 4.21 acre Private Setting, PLUS 30x60 Detached Garage w/Lift: Mechanic's Dream! Enjoy Main Level Living in this Lovely Home, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Plenty Dining & Entertaining space, Open Kitchen w/Island Bar, Granite CT. Spacious Master Suite w/Custom Tile in Bath & WIC. Bed4 & 3rd Bath on Lower, Family Rm & Easy Finish-able space for Kitchenette: Great In-Law Quarters! Lots of Storage, Great Yard, Wildlife Galore! Huge Covered Front Porch, Rear Deck w/Firepit for Enjoying the Outdoors. Convenient to All Amenities in Rocky Mount & Westlake!