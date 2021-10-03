4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,050,000

This amazing showplace on SML was a custom builder's home! Quality detailed construction no matter where you look and meticulously maintained! Features include a floor to ceiling masonry stone FP with gas logs, custom cherry cabinets throughout, SS Thermador appliances(including subzero refrigerator), tons of windows overlooking lake, a large covered deck to sit and enjoy the views, professionally landscaped yard, main level master plus office/4th BR, 2 guest suites on the lower level along with a Single garage/workshop, rec room, and wet bar. Upper level also boasts an oversized 2 car garage w/full bath. The dock has two boat lifts, a jet ski lift and a storage area. Entire yard is irrigated too! Too many details and upgrades to list here... See attached documents for more.