 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,395,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,395,000

Beautiful Waterfront Contemporary with Towering Windows overlooking the lake. 252' Shoreline, Gorgeous mile long views, Great Room with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters in the Kitchen with Maple Chestnut Cabinets, Entry Level Master ensuite with Oversized walk-in shower, dual walk-in closets, Entry Level Office and Guest Rm, Lower Level Family Rm, Bar with Leather Granite & Copper sink, Two Oversized Guest rooms, Lots of Storage space, Wolf Composite Decking, Lower Level covered patio, Large Dock with Hoist and Large deck that could be converted into a 2nd slip, Jet ski life and Storage Cabana. Rinnai Hot Water Heater, New House and Dock Roof 2021, whole house generator panel, irrigation System, stamped concrete patio and walkway to dock.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax rates approved, budget in limbo

Tax rates approved, budget in limbo

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors this week approved tax rates — which aren’t changing — for the 2022-23 budget, but stalled on budget …