4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,395,000

Beautiful Waterfront Contemporary with Towering Windows overlooking the lake. 252' Shoreline, Gorgeous mile long views, Great Room with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters in the Kitchen with Maple Chestnut Cabinets, Entry Level Master ensuite with Oversized walk-in shower, dual walk-in closets, Entry Level Office and Guest Rm, Lower Level Family Rm, Bar with Leather Granite & Copper sink, Two Oversized Guest rooms, Lots of Storage space, Wolf Composite Decking, Lower Level covered patio, Large Dock with Hoist and Large deck that could be converted into a 2nd slip, Jet ski life and Storage Cabana. Rinnai Hot Water Heater, New House and Dock Roof 2021, whole house generator panel, irrigation System, stamped concrete patio and walkway to dock.