 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $249,500

4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $249,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $249,500

Beautiful split level home in a great location! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has so much to offer! The spacious kitchen and open concept dining room area flow right into the living room. Bonus room of the dining area. Large lower level with plenty of room to entertain. Great yard and even includes boat ramp access to SML. Come enjoy what lake life is all about.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HOMECOMING HONORS
Latest Headlines

HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics