Beautiful split level home in a great location! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has so much to offer! The spacious kitchen and open concept dining room area flow right into the living room. Bonus room of the dining area. Large lower level with plenty of room to entertain. Great yard and even includes boat ramp access to SML. Come enjoy what lake life is all about.
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $249,500
