Quiet & Peaceful Unique Contemporary Lake Front Home with a brand new gazebo to enjoy plenty of shade near the water. Floating dock for easy swimming access & excellent fishing on your quiet cove. Only 1/2 mile from the main channel. Huge deck overlooking the water. Very private! Home has 3 bedrooms (two of which open to a deck overlooking the Lake) & full bath on mid-level, huge master suite with full bath and window seat with a view of the Lake on upper level makes a total of 4 bedrooms. Your main level has eat-in kitchen, laundry room, half bath and sunken great room with a wall of windows that leads to your huge deck perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wooden beams & ceilings. Brand new floors in kitchen & great room. Two newer heat pumps. All appliances. Buyer Can Choose Paint Colors!
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $449,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
ROCKY MOUNT — Two women who suffered grievously as a result of Forrest Christopher Fielder's crimes last summer got the chance to confront him directly Friday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court.
- Updated
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday. The shutdown is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.
- Updated
An outdoorsman's dream! Welcome to 3277 Randall Dr. Roanoke, VA 24014. Roanoke's truly one of a kind estate and property. You will feel as if …
- Updated
Officials say more than 8 out of 10 recent cases have been among unvaccinated residents.
- Updated
When Alison Barry, director of the Franklin County Public Library (FCPL), and Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager for Franklin County Parks …
- Updated
The county School Board on Wednesday night did give teachers and staff the ability to provide more protections, such as dividers and shields.
- Updated
For the second year in a row, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been postponed. The fair was scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 and 18.
- Updated
ROANOKE - Propelled by four scores in the 70s, reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt won the first 18-hole match of the season …
- Updated
Hampden-Sydney College has nominated senior Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, whic…