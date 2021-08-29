4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $475,000

Take a look at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch style home. You will be amazed by the 9 foot ceilings and the open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is large with stainless steel appliances and has an island. Upstairs you will find an additional 2,130 sq. ft. that is plumbed for a 4th bathroom and ready to be finished or could be used as storage. This property is situated on 10.74 acres that is partially wooded and has a stream. The sellers had a 2.5 car garage with basement underneath built in January of 2019. The roof has been replaced as of April 2019, and they had the back porch covered. The AC unit was updated in February 2020. This is a must see!!! Very beautiful, peaceful, and scenic!!! Bring all offers!