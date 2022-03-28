 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $488,000

  Updated
Beautiful Single Floor Home with Fully Finished Lower Level Apartment/In-Law Quarters on Private 5 acres, near AllWestlake Amenities and Indiana Point Marina! Enjoy Main Level Living, Open Floor Plan, Spacious Rooms throughout, One-Owner, Very Well Maintained,ADA Accessible, Carport and Nice Deck off Kitchen for Grilling & Entertaining!. Lower Level offers separate quarters w/Full Kitchen Layout, Family Room,Large Bedroom, Office & Laundry, Pantry space, Private Entry and Large 2-car Garage. Enjoy the Outdoors, Gardening, Wildlife & more! Property bordersHole #3 of Copper Cove Golf course.

