Quiet & Peaceful Unique Contemporary Lake Front Home with a brand new gazebo to enjoy plenty of shade near the water. Floating dock for easy swimming access & excellent fishing on your quiet cove. Only 1/2 mile from the main channel. Huge deck overlooking the water. Very private! Home has 3 bedrooms (two of which open to a deck overlooking the Lake) & full bath on mid-level, huge master suite with full bath and window seat with a view of the Lake on upper level makes a total of 4 bedrooms. Your main level has eat-in kitchen, laundry room, half bath and sunken great room with a wall of windows that leads to your huge deck perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wooden beams & ceilings. Brand new floors in kitchen & great room. Two newer heat pumps. All appliances. Buyer Can Choose Paint Colors!
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $489,950
