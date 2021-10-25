 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $724,500

  Updated
Point Lot with beautiful waterfront home. This home has it all! Great views, wrap around deck, open floor plan, tiled bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood flooring. 3 to 4 bedrooms with bonus room in basement. You will love the options this home has for all your living and entertaining needs.

