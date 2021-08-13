4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $819,950

This lovely 4 BA , 3 BA Contemporary home is perfectly situated on 1.3 acres in a park-like setting. Entry/L features the Master Suite, 2 guest BR & Guest BA, Open floor plan, living room w/gas FP, Dining area, eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, spacious deck with glass railings to enjoy the lovely lake views, front porch to enjoy quiet evenings, paved driveway, & 2 car garage. The lower includes the family room w/gas FP, guest BR & BA, laundry Room, 2nd kitchen, tons of storage, spacious patio. The dock features a single boat slip, boat house & floater. Deep water, perfect for all lake activities. Additional patio for for entertaining friends and family. Paved driveway plus an extra driveway on the side of the home, & a storage shed.