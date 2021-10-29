Down the stone-paved driveway and past the flowering bushes and crepe myrtles you'll discover an unassuming and charming 4 bedroom 3 bath waterfront home that will make every moment living on this quiet Smith Mountain Lake cove a joy! This home boasts many possible living arrangements with a main floor master suite and great room complete with gas-log fireplace, dining, and kitchen, as well as an additional bedroom/office, bath, and laundry. The kitchen features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, center island sink + dishwasher, granite countertops, and bosch stainless-steel electric appliances. The lake-facing master enSuite includes wood flooring, a large walk-in double shower, granite countertops, a soaking tub with skylights, tile floors, and a walk-in closet with built-in storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $935,000
