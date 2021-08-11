4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $1,395,000

Beautiful contemporary Lindal Cedar home on a premier waterfront lot w/ wide water and mountain views! Gently sloping lot with eastern exposure provides the most wonderful views from the house and every part of the property. Quality built full-time residence provides for spacious one-level living with a full lower level for guests and family. Nice loft overlooks the great room and provided a perfect place for Seller's art studio, a wonderful multi-use space. Great Room has wood cathedral ceilings and fireplace w/a wall of glass windows & sliding glass doors to easily access the full lakeside deck and show-off the view! Large Eat-in kitchen w/ vaulted beamed ceiling & picturesque lakeside breakfast nook. Laundry room and double attached garage just off the kitchen along w/ a fantastic