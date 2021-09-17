 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $1,495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $1,495,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $1,495,000

A nostalgic Smith Mountain Lake Cabin positioned on a premium 4+ acre waterfront lot. Sold Turn-Key! Highly sought after Alpha Drive location; very private & peaceful property w/ huge wide water western views from the home & also mountain views from the dock. Nice single slip dock(built 2011) nestled in a deep water cove w/ approx. 450' of water frontage. Home will take you back in time & boasts an awesome wrap around screen porch. Home constructed w/ lumber from & an old Altavista lumber company.; 3x12 floor joists supporting the first floor, the outside of the home utilizes rough sawed 1'' oak boards. The porch deck is milled tongue & groove 2X6 oak boards, walls are random width tongue & groove white pine boards & the floors are 1X4 southern yellow pine tongue & groove boards.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics