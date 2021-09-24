Enjoy your own Private Lake Sanctuary w/ this beautiful Contemporary Lake Home with 2.9 Acres & 201' of waterfront. It is like walking in the park! Channel Rustic Cedar & Stone on the outside. Andersen Windows, Great Room w/cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, Master Bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, Large Screened Porch. Upper level has a large sitting room overlooking the GR, Family Room/Man Cave w/ stone woodburing firerplace on the lower level. Decorative stone patio & gardening patio, 2 Car Garage & 1 Detached Garage, Dust to Dawn lights on paved circular driveway & walkway to dock. Huge dock w/oversized cabana that is perfect for entertaining family & friends, Huge stones placed from dock to create a natural staircase. Xfinity Internet Available. & Short term rentals allowed.
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $1,499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
Center Stage Catering, Inc. recently announced that it will be opening a new restaurant in Rocky Mount. It will be called The Porch.
- Updated
Charges in Martinsville come after sentencing in Halifax.
FERRUM - A vigil has been scheduled for Friday on Ferrum College's campus in honor of the life of Panthers student-athlete Cole Lipinski, who …
- Updated
RIDGEWAY—Magna Vista’s non-league contest against former Piedmont District rival Franklin County started out great for the Warriors before it …
- Updated
ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team scored the game's first 34 points Thursday to claim its fourth win of the season - a…
- Updated
SNOW CREEK—Local distiller and national television personality Henry Lee Law and his sidekick Kenny Law will visit “Moonshine Memories...Old &…
- Updated
A Rocky Mount girl has donated more than 200 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
- Updated
SNOW CREEK—Jimmy Cannoy will open his well-stocked replica Texaco service station to visitors Saturday, Sept. 25 for the annual “Moonshine Mem…
- Updated
A first skate competition in Rocky Mount in almost 15 years is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Rocky Mount Skate Park on Technology Drive.