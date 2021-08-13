Spectacular 3.47 Acre Waterfront Estate with 560+/-Ft of Shoreline. Contemporary nestled on a Point Lot with Wide Water Views, Like living in your Own Park, Two Kitchens Multiple Bedrooms Suites, Huge entry Level Kitchen with Eat In Kitchen and Stone Fireplace, two Master Suites, Large Great room with Open Dining and Stone Fireplace, Upper Level den and bedroom & bath, Lower Level Family Room/Game Room, 2nd kitchen, lots of storage, plus double bedroom suite and full bath, Multiple Boat docks including Screen Party Dock, Two Covered Docks with lifts, Stationary sitting dock, Floating Dock, Attached Dbl Garage and one detached garage, Beautiful landscaping with stone walls, Circle Drive, Great Location. Would make a great B&B Lots of Potential, Huge Screened Porch Overlooking the lake.
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $1,795,000
-
- Updated
