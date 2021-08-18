Enjoy your own Private Lake Sanctuary w/ this beautiful Contemporary Lake Home with 2.9 Acres & 201' of waterfront. It is like walking in the park! Channel Rustic Cedar & Stone on the outside. Andersen Windows, Great Room w/cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, Master Bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, Large Screened Porch. Upper level has a large sitting room overlooking the GR, Family Room/Man Cave w/ stone woodburing firerplace on the lower level. Decorative stone patio & gardening patio, 2 Car Garage & 1 Detached Garage, Dust to Dawn lights on paved circular driveway & walkway to dock. Huge dock w/oversized cabana that is perfect for entertaining family & friends, Huge stones placed from dock to create a natural staircase. Xfinity Internet Available. & Short term rentals allowed.
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $1,895,900
