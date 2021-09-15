4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $2,349,000

Landmark property with 800' of water frontage surrounding this fabulous peninsula; miles of wide water views and a classic boat dock with a party deck over top an oversized boat slip & a huge open area. Amazing lake, mountain & sunset views! The Spanish inspired home is breathtakingly beautiful and filled with custom finishes. Entry level features a towering cathedral ceiling in the great room w/ a masonry FP perfectly situated so as not to takeaway from the lake view - sprawling veranda for sunset views, a wonderful custom kitchen w/ Brazilian granite & high end appliances, office/media room w/ custom door & a huge 3 car garage w/ storage. A grand staircase leads to the upper level which holds 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & laundry.