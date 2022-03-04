Paradise Found! One of the best waterfront packages you can find at Smith Mountain Lake. Beautifully crafted 2-level Lindal Cedar boasting both miles of western wide water views & gorgeous mountain views. Very desirable Alpha Drive location offering privacy & serenity as the properties encompasses two wonderful coves & approx. 800' of waterfront. You'll not want to leave the peace & quiet of this very custom, lodge style home that has been positioned perfectly to take advantage of the breathtaking views in each direction. A grand Great Room w/ towering ceiling, masonry rock fireplace & full view windows welcome you into the home, from the Great Room you can enjoy both the morning sunrise as well as the evening sunset. Open to the Great Room is a wonderful kitchen designed for a chef;
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $2,500,000
-
- Updated
