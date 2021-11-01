4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $439,900

One level living in this great full time or rental home (this home has never been rented and always loved and maintained). Decorated as 4BR's, 3 1/2BA. Situated on the 8th Fairway. Golf Course view & some Mountain views from deck. 2-Car Garage, Fireplace in Great Room, Walk-in Shower, Screened Porch, Open Deck, this home has it all! LL has a Family Room with walk out to a great patio. Shop in LL has a wet sink and exhaust fan. Lots of room for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Family & Friends will want to visit all the time. Dues covers all amenities: Golf, Pools, Fitness Center, Walking Trails, Tennis / Basketball & Volleyball Courts & Beach Access. Start living the good life at SML & Mariners Landing. High Speed Internet available.