4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $525,000

Brand New Construction! A non-dockable waterfront lot that is great for launching canoes/kayaks & provides nice lake views; also is located approx. 1.5 miles to Mitchell's Marina for boat launching & potential boat slip rental if available. Great lake location near channel markers H-1 & C-3A. Beautiful home designed for one level living, decorated as a 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home w/ a 3 bedroom septic.